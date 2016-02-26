Waist and Wallet Makeover Sweeps:: Quiz Results

Thank you for entering the $5,000 Shape Up Your Waist AND Your Wallet Sweepstakes.

You're Health and Wallet Savvy

Great job! No matter where your monthly finances land, you're making smart choices for your health.

You Could Use Some Advice

You care about your health, but sometimes you let a lack of funds get in the way. There are smart steps you could be taking to stay healthy on a budget.

Your Strategy Needs to Stop

Stop! Don't let your finances keep you from leading a healthy lifestyle. There are smart steps you could be taking to stay healthy on a budget.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | $5,000 Giveaway Official Rules | Sweepstakes Facts