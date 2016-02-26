Waist and Wallet Makeover Sweeps:: Facts

You Have Not Yet Won. All entries have the same chance of winning. No one will know who the winner is until after the Sweepstakes ends.

Entry is Free. You don't have to buy anything to enter. Just fill out the fields in the online entry form and submit.

Enter as Often as You Like by Mail. Simply mail a postcard including your name, complete address, telephone number and email address to: The $5,000 Giveaway, c/o The US Sweepstakes & Fulfillment Co., 625 Panorama Trail, Suite 2100, Rochester, NY 14625. Each postcard must be mailed separately and must be postmarked between Thursday, March 1, 2012, and Monday, April 30, 2012, and received by Monday, May 7, 2012. Each postcard must be mailed separately. It is not necessary to await receipt of an entry form.

Buying Won't Help You Win. Chances of winning without making a purchase are the same as the chances of someone who buys something.

Entry Deadline/Sweepstakes Closing Date. To be eligible to win each prize offered in this Sweepstakes, your entry must be received by the applicable Entry Deadline stated in this communication. If there is no Entry Deadline stated, your entry must be received by the Final Sweepstakes Closing Date of 4/30/2012.