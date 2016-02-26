Waist and Wallet Makeover Sweeps:: Entry Form

Send me 5 issues of Health for just $5.

HEALTH is published 10 times a year and may also publish occasional extra issues. Offer good in U.S. only. Your first issue will mail 4-8 weeks from receipt of order.

Subscribers: If the Post Office alerts us that your magazine is undeliverable, we have no further obligation unless we receive a corrected address within two years. All orders subject to approval. By ordering, you agree not to resell any subscriptions purchased from this site.

Plus sales tax where applicable. Colorado residents may be subject to sales & use tax; please see www.titaxstatement.com.

To learn more about our information practices, please read our Privacy Policy.