Waist and Wallet Makeover Sweeps:: Email Entry

Enter Your Email: * required information Choose which free newsletters you'd like to receive

(you may select more than one): Select All Health Daily Sweeps Reminder Your chance to win amazing prizes, including cash! Sign up for daily reminders. Lose Weight Now Slimming recipes and proven get-thin tips. Healthy Living The latest health, fitness, anti-aging, and nutrition news. Pain Prevention Expert tips to stop pain from interrupting your life. Food & Nutrition Easy cooking tips, nutrition news, and incredible, healthy recipes. Heart Health Keep your ticker in tipâtop shape and fight diabetes. Health for Women Insider health news–from beauty to breast cancer–just for women. Mind & Mood De–stress your life, sleep better, and conquer depression. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | $5,000 Giveaway Official Rules | Sweepstakes Facts

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchasing does not improve your chances of winning. The $5,000 Lifestyle Giveaway Sweepstakes is open to residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 18 or older. Void outside the United States, in Canada and Puerto Rico, and wherever else prohibited by law. Sweepstakes begins at 12:01AM ET on 3/1/12 and ends at 11:59PM ET on 4/30/12. Click here for Sweeps Facts and Official Rules. Sponsor: Health Magazine, a division of Time Inc. Lifestyle Group.