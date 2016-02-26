Reward Yourself: Enter For a Chance To Win a Puerto Rico Getaway!

ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A PUERTO RICO GETAWAY You’ve earned it! After meeting all your fitness and diet goals, here’s your chance to show off your hard work on a tropical trip for two to Puerto Rico! The winner and a guest will receive a seven-night stay and daily continental breakfast at the Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort and Spa, situated on 500 acres along a mile-long section of coastline next to the El Yunque rainforest and the Mameyes River. To enter, visit Health.com/wyndham-rio-mar and tell us in 50 words or less why you deserve a getaway. No purchase necessary. Purchasing does not improve your chances of winning. Visit Health.com/wyndham-rio-mar-rules for official rules, to learn how to enter, and more. Contest begins August 19, 2011, at 12:01 a.m. (ET), and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. (ET) on September 22, 2011. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia age 21 or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited by law.