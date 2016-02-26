Do You Deserve a Spa Vacation?

Need to decompress? You could win a relaxing spa retreat for two at the Red Mountain Resort & Spa in Ivins, Utah. The winner and a guest will receive a three-night stay with deluxe accomodations, round-trip airfare, a massage session at their Sagestone Spa & Salon, guided morning hikes, spa meals daily, and healthy-life classes at their Wellness Center. To enter, visit Health.com/red-mountain and tell us in 75 words or less why you deserve a spa getaway.



No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing does not improve your chances of winning. Visit Health.com/red-mountain-rules for official rules and instructions on how to enter. Contest begins April 23, 2010 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 20, 2010. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia age 21 or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. For the complete rules, click here.