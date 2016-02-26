Do You Deserve a Spa Vacation?

Enter for a Chance to Win a Spa Vacation
|
Need to decompress? You could win a relaxing spa retreat for two at the Red Mountain Resort & Spa in Ivins, Utah. The winner and a guest will receive a three-night stay with deluxe accomodations, round-trip airfare, a massage session at their Sagestone Spa & Salon, guided morning hikes, spa meals daily, and healthy-life classes at their Wellness Center. To enter, visit Health.com/red-mountain and tell us in 75 words or less why you deserve a spa getaway.