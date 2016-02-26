January Discounts From Health Magazine

Untitled Document
New Year, New Savings!
Click on the link and enter the code to receive these great discounts. (Offers valid January 1, 2010 through February 18, 2010.)
HEALTH and Health.com do not control the offers featured here (on these pages) and cannot guarantee the availability of any of the discount offers and/or products listed.
|
|
|
|
|
STILA
This is where to go when you’re looking to get glam. We love everything from their shine-free powder to their playful lip glazes. 20% off entire purchase
Code: HEALTH
|
WELEDA
Our skin cries out for the renewing antioxidants in Weleda’s pomegranate skin-care line. Our fave? The creamy body wash. 15% off any order from the full-size Pomegranate Regenerating Body Care Collection
Code: HEALTH10
|
LUCY ACTIVEWEAR
You’ll want to work up a sweat in this cute workout wear. We especially like their fantastic-fitting yoga pants and hoodies, all for a steal. 20% off regularly priced items online, excluding The North Face items
Code: Health20
|
JENNY CRAIG
The path to your dream body just got a little shorter: Jenny’s doling out a free Valerie Bertinelli fitness DVD if you sign up for a Trial or Premium program.
Code: FIT
|
|
|
|
|
KIPLING
We can’t get enough of Kipling’s stylish totes and bags. Use one to stash your gym clothes, and you’ll turn heads. 25% off all regularly priced items online and in-store
Code: KH25
|
J. JILL
Upgrade your wardrobe with J. Jill’s cozy knits and figure-flattering denim in all your favorite hues. $25 off when you spend $100 or more on purchases online or from the catalog
Code: HM2010
|
KAZ
We’re already breathing easier (and cleaner!) this winter, thanks to the Vicks Germ-Free Cool Moisture Humidifier and Honeywell QuietCare True HEPA Air Purifier. 20% off all air purifiers and humidifiers
Code: HEALTHY/HEALTHMAG
|
BEINGTRUE
Washing your hands dry this winter? You’ll love BeingTRUE’s megarich hand cream with rose hip seed oil. Bye-bye, chapped hands! 25% off entire purchase
Code: HEALTH