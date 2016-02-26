Enter to Win a Spa Getaway

Mohonk Mountain House is giving one Health reader the chance to win an all-expenses-paid wellness and weight-loss retreat for two. The winner and a guest will receive three nights at the Mohonk Mountain House, round-trip airfare (up to $500 per person), meals prepared by award-winning chefs, and workshops with Nina Smiley, PhD, co-author of The Three Minute Meditator. To enter, tell us below in 200 words or less why you deserve a relaxing break.



No purchase necessary to enter or win. Contest begins January 1, 2010 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. (ET) on February 18, 2010. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia age 18 or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Read the complete rules here.