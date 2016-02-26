November Discounts From Health Magazine

Untitled Document
Fabulous Savings from our November Issue
Click on the link and enter the code to receive these great discounts. (Offers valid October 27, 2009 through November 23, 2009.)
HEALTH and Health.com do not control the offers featured here (on these pages) and cannot guarantee the availability of any of the discount offers and/or products listed.
|
|
|
|
|
JUNE JACOBS
Get hydrated with June Jacobs Intensive Age Defying Collection, made with all-natural ingredients like sweet-almond oil and tea extracts. 20% off entire order.
Code: HealthyDeal
|
THECOSMETIC MARKET.COM
It’s time to stock up on great makeup, skin, bath, and hair products, including these from the Frédéric Fekkai line. 25% off entire purchase.
Code: HEALTH
|
NAUTICA
We love Nautica’s signature style—updated American classics with a twist. Check out these cute coats! 20% off all regularly priced items (excluding fragrances and watches).
Code: HMNAUTICA
|
YVES ROCHER
Affordable, green beauty. Yes! 50% off all Couleurs Nature 100% Natural Origin makeup. Get free Kabuki brush (worth $14) with purchase!
Code: Healthmag
|
|
|
|
|
THE LIMITED
Look amazing in their stylish new fall line. We’re crazy about these fun sweater vests! 20% off all regularly priced items.
Code: 309
|
DELL
These cute laptops are perfect for anyone on the go. Customize yours with more than 200 designs from the Dell Studio. 5% off first 100 Inspiron 15 or Studio 17 laptops sold.
Code: DNDOZM11(for Inspiron 15) or DNDOSC5 (for Studio 17)
|
HALLMARK
Get a head start on the holidays with Hallmark.com’s invitations and announcements. We love that you can personalize some with fave photos. 20% off all holiday invitations and announcements.
Code: HEALTH20
|
MISSION SKINCARE
Protect your skin while you exercise with the MISSION Skincare line, designed to stay put while you sweat. Our fave: Serena Williams’s Pink Lemonade Lip Balmer with SPF 15. 15% off entire purchase.
Code: health