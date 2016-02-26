Fabulous October Deals From Health Magazine

Untitled Document
Fabulous Savings from our October Issue
Freshology
We love that Freshology’s GETSLIM program takes the calorie counting out of dieting. You get three fresh, healthy meals a day (plus dessert) delivered to your door. 15% off 28 days, plus a free T-shirt
Code: HEALTH1009
H20 Plus
Fight signs of aging with the superhydrating products from this sea-derived, water-based skin-care line. Our pick: the new Face Oasis Ultra Hydrator. 20% off entire purchase.
Code: 29024
Horny Toad
For stylish, carefree weekend wear (like this adorable Adrienne hoodie), check out the Toad. 25% off entire purchase
Code: HEALTH
Profound Beauty
Got a hair gripe (frizzy, flat, damaged)? This professional hair-care line has a product to fix it. 20% off entire purchase
Code: HealthyDeals20
Puma
Get tons of hot Puma gear—including these sassy, speedy new Cell Volt cross-training-and-fitness shoes—for a steal. 20% off orders of $100 or more
Code:HEALTHMAG0910
CVS
At 25% off, you’ll want to stock up on all of your favorite good-for-you vitamins. 25% off all vitamins and supplements
Code: healthycvs
Wrapables
From home decor to kitchen necessities, Wrapables.com offers must-haves like this pretty, reusable tote. 15% off all regularly priced items
Code: HEALTH09
Fruits & Passion
We love their indulgent beautytreats—especially the new Pear Peony line. 20% off entire purchase (some restrictions apply)
Code: HEALTH1031
Burt's Bees
Going au naturel is easy with Burt’s Bees’s fabulous products. (And we love that the company gives 10% of its online sales to charity.) Just for Health readers: Free full-size Aloe & Witch Hazel Hand Sanitizer with $25 purchase
Code:HEALTH25
