Health Magazine Discounts Page

Fabulous Savings from our July/August Issue

Click on the link and enter the code to receive these great discounts. (Offers valid June 28, 2009 through August 25, 2009.)

Kinerase

Their plant-based kinetin extract is an effective way to fight signs of aging and sun-damage. 10% off all items excluding PhotoFacials SDRS.

Code: HLTH10

 

Built

Stylish, functional totes for everything from wine to laptops to lunch—and more. 20% off medium or large Market Tote.

Code: MRKT20

Clinique

Talk about customized, these dermatologist- developed products are created for your particular skin type. Free shipping with $35 order.

Code: HEALTH

Hawaiian
Bath & Body

These skin-care and body products are packed with all-natural moisturizers like kukui nut oil. 15% off Coconut Sea Salt Scrub.

Code: HEALTH
Adidas

We can’t wait to try the new Supernova Sequence 2 running shoe, in stores this month. $20 off $100 purchase.

Code: HEALTH

 

Rykä

Dash away in Rykä’s new Pursuit running shoes from the Kelly Ripa Collection. 20% off all regularly priced items.

Code: RHH9

FragranceNet.com

One-stop shopping for all our favorite scents—like Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely, and Vera Wang Princess. 10% off all products.

Code: Health

SpaFinder.com

Pick up the perfect present: a luxurious spa experience via the SpaFinder gift card. (It’s accepted at spas across the globe.) 10% off all gift cards over $75.

Code: HEALTH
Ola Hawai’i

Every product features ingredients found only in the 50th state. 15% off all Ola Hawai’i products.

Code: health09

 

Phytobase Nutritionals

ChocoLeans tame hunger and satisfy your sweet tooth. 25% off any order containing ChocoLeans.

Code: smile

Vichy

Just say spa-aah with Vichy’s great skin-care products, all made with Vichy Thermal Spa Water from the mountains of France. 20% off any purchase of $50 or more.

Code: VHEALTH

Burt’s Bees

We love that their products are all Earth-friendly and made with natural ingredients. Free full-size Almond Milk & Beeswax Hand Creme with $25 purchase.

Code: HEALTH25
Dakine

Into adventure sports? You’ll love this amazing stuff. 10% off Academy Pack

Code: 4AG-1-W4MEY

 

The Body Shop

We love their Vitamin E SPF 15 Moisture Lotion—rich with vitamins and natural ingredients for great skin. 20% off Vitamin E SPF 15 Moisture Lotion.

Code: HealthyDeals

Kukui

These eco-friendly candles are made with coconut wax, locally harvested beeswax and, of course, kukui nut oil. 15% off all Kukui products.

Code: health09

HoopGirl.com

Get fit, feel sexy, and have fun with these hoops, classes, and
DVDs. 10% off any hoop purchase.

Code: health

HelloTraveler.com

Remember all the details of your fave vacays with travel journals, photo albums, and scrapbooks. 10% off any order over $20.

Code: HM10

 

Pacifica

From the perfumes to the pillar candles, Pacifica’s products come
in colorful, patterned packaging that makes them perfect for gift-giving. 15% off all products.

Code: health15

Philosophy

Save your precious skin from the sun’s rays with help from Philosophy’s broad-spectrum SPF line. 15% off all SPF products.

Code: sunprotection

Sally Beauty

Looking for products for your hair, your skin, your nails? Find it all here. 15% off orders of $25 or more.

Code: 555319

Deuter

Don’t hit the trail without one of Deuter’s versatile, durable packs. 15% off ACT Trail 28SL

Code: HEALTH

 

     

 

 

 

 