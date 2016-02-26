Health Magazine Discounts Page

Untitled Document

Fabulous Savings from our July/August Issue

Click on the link and enter the code to receive these great discounts. (Offers valid June 28, 2009 through August 25, 2009.)

HEALTH and Health.com do not control the offers featured here (on these pages) and cannot guarantee the availability of any of the discount offers and/or products listed.



Kinerase Their plant-based kinetin extract is an effective way to fight signs of aging and sun-damage. 10% off all items excluding PhotoFacials SDRS. Code: HLTH10 Built Stylish, functional totes for everything from wine to laptops to lunch—and more. 20% off medium or large Market Tote. Code: MRKT20 Clinique Talk about customized, these dermatologist- developed products are created for your particular skin type. Free shipping with $35 order. Code: HEALTH Hawaiian

Bath & Body These skin-care and body products are packed with all-natural moisturizers like kukui nut oil. 15% off Coconut Sea Salt Scrub. Code: HEALTH

Adidas We can’t wait to try the new Supernova Sequence 2 running shoe, in stores this month. $20 off $100 purchase. Code: HEALTH Rykä Dash away in Rykä’s new Pursuit running shoes from the Kelly Ripa Collection. 20% off all regularly priced items. Code: RHH9 FragranceNet.com One-stop shopping for all our favorite scents—like Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely, and Vera Wang Princess. 10% off all products. Code: Health SpaFinder.com Pick up the perfect present: a luxurious spa experience via the SpaFinder gift card. (It’s accepted at spas across the globe.) 10% off all gift cards over $75. Code: HEALTH

Ola Hawai’i Every product features ingredients found only in the 50th state. 15% off all Ola Hawai’i products. Code: health09 Phytobase Nutritionals ChocoLeans tame hunger and satisfy your sweet tooth. 25% off any order containing ChocoLeans. Code: smile Vichy Just say spa-aah with Vichy’s great skin-care products, all made with Vichy Thermal Spa Water from the mountains of France. 20% off any purchase of $50 or more. Code: VHEALTH Burt’s Bees We love that their products are all Earth-friendly and made with natural ingredients. Free full-size Almond Milk & Beeswax Hand Creme with $25 purchase. Code: HEALTH25

Dakine Into adventure sports? You’ll love this amazing stuff. 10% off Academy Pack Code: 4AG-1-W4MEY The Body Shop We love their Vitamin E SPF 15 Moisture Lotion—rich with vitamins and natural ingredients for great skin. 20% off Vitamin E SPF 15 Moisture Lotion. Code: HealthyDeals Kukui These eco-friendly candles are made with coconut wax, locally harvested beeswax and, of course, kukui nut oil. 15% off all Kukui products. Code: health09 HoopGirl.com HoopGirl.com

Get fit, feel sexy, and have fun with these hoops, classes, and

DVDs. 10% off any hoop purchase. Code: health

HelloTraveler.com Remember all the details of your fave vacays with travel journals, photo albums, and scrapbooks. 10% off any order over $20. Code: HM10 Pacifica From the perfumes to the pillar candles, Pacifica’s products come

in colorful, patterned packaging that makes them perfect for gift-giving. 15% off all products. Code: health15 Philosophy Save your precious skin from the sun’s rays with help from Philosophy’s broad-spectrum SPF line. 15% off all SPF products. Code: sunprotection Sally Beauty Looking for products for your hair, your skin, your nails? Find it all here. 15% off orders of $25 or more. Code: 555319