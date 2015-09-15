How to Make Avocado Toast With Seeds
Subscribe
Search
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Food
How to Make Avocado Toast With Seeds
You'll love this
avocado toast
recipe. Sunflower and
hemp seeds
are a good source of
fiber
so enjoy!
Health.com
September 15, 2015
You May Like
Food
4 Ways to Make Avocado Toast
Nutrition
5 Healthy Seeds You Should Be Eating
Food
8 Avocado Recipes (Besides Guacamole)
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up