Work your arms and core with this move from Maria Menounos, author of The EveryGirl's Guide to Diet and Fitness. You'll use dumbbells to do 30 reps back-to-back. Whew! Watch the video to learn this spin on the classic bicep curl.
See Maria Menounos' next workout move
See the full workout
How to Do a Standing Posture Curl
Work your arms and core with this move from Maria Menounos, author of The EveryGirl's Guide to Diet and Fitness. You'll use dumbbells to do 30 reps back-to-back. Whew! Watch the video to learn this spin on the classic bicep curl.