For a lower-body burn, try this move from Brooke Burke-Charvet. It's a powerful, sweeping leg motion that targets the butt and legs. Watch the video to learn how to do this challenging, butt-blasting exercise and do your best to keep it up for up to 30 seconds.
Brooke Burke-Charvet's next workout move
See the full workout
Butt Exercises: Rainbow
For a lower-body burn, try this move from Brooke Burke-Charvet. It's a powerful, sweeping leg motion that targets the butt and legs. Watch the video to learn how to do this challenging, butt-blasting exercise and do your best to keep it up for up to 30 seconds.