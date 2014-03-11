Butt Exercises: Booty Burn

For a sculpted, seriously sexy butt, try Brooke Burke-Charvet's favorite booty-burning move. By holding a light weight behind your knee, you'll get maximum impact in a short amount of time. Learn the exercise in this video and you'll feel the burn in your abs, butt, and hamstrings.

Brooke Burke-Charvet's next workout move
See the full workout

Health.com
March 11, 2014

