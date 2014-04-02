Two-Bean Soup With Kale

For this hearty vegetarian soup, you can use any type of canned beans you have on hand. You can also add rotisserie chicken or Italian sausage for a heftier dish. Watch this video from MyRecipes.com to learn how to put together this meatless (yet satisfying) main dish.

Get the recipe: Two-Bean Soup with Kale

Health.com
April 02, 2014

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up