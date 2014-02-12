Are you bored with traditional squats? In this video, Alison Sweeney shows you how to do 180-jump squats, which really get your heart pumping in addition to strengthening your legs and butt. Look straight ahead while jumping to help with balance. Do 12 to 15 reps.
180-Jump Squat
