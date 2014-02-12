Plank With Opposite Limb Extension

Alison Sweeney shows you a total-body move that places extra emphasis on your core in this video. Keep your spine straight and your abs engaged as you draw your opposite arm and leg together, then extend back out. Do 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Alison Sweeney's next workout move
See the full workout

Health.com
February 12, 2014

