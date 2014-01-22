In this video, celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson shows you how to do the Grand Plié With Kick workout move. This is a challenging exercise that requires balance and control. You'll want to really engage your abs each time you pull your body up. This move targets the back, chest, arms, abs, glutes, inner thighs, quads, and hamstrings.
Grand Plié With Kick by Tracy Anderson
