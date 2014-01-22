In this video, celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson shows your how to do the All-Fours Leg Swing workout move. Keep your movements precise, and don't place your entire body weight on your elbow. This move targets the back, chest, arms, sides, glutes, and outer thighs.
All-Fours Leg Swing by Tracy Anderson
