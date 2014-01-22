In this video, celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson shows you how to do the Side Hip Drop and Kick workout move. Keep in mind that after the dip, you'll want to raise your hip as high as you can before you extend your leg out to the side. This move targets the shoulders, upper back, core, butt, and outer thighs.
Side Hip Drop and Kick by Tracy Anderson
