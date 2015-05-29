Plank With Arm/Leg Lift by Tracy Anderson

In this video, celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson shows you how to do a Plank With Arm/Leg Lift workout move. This is a challenging move that targets the upper back, chest, sides, core and glutes.

May 29, 2015

