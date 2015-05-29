Learn how to a Mini Squat With Leg Extension workout move by watching this video by celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson. You can seriously work your glutes, quads, and more with this challenging move. You'll want to go all in on this full body move, so lengthen your leg as much as possible to really feel a stretch.
Mini Squat With Leg Extension by Tracy Anderson
