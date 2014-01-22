In this video, celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson shows you how to do the Single-Leg Kick workout move. This exercise targets your arms, legs, and core. For best results, separate your feet as far as you can, and release your hips to get the range of motion that will engage your glutes.
Single-Leg Kick by Tracy Anderson
