Watch this video to get a serious head-to-toe and front-to-back workout with celebrity trainer, Tracy Anderson. You can lose up to 10 inches over your entire body in 10 days by doing these exercises six days a week along with 30 to 60 minutes of cardio. This workout series leaves no muscle unworked! To start, cycle through all of the exercises on your right side, then repeat them on your left.

