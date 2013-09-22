The Better Butt Workout
Subscribe
Search
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Fitness
The Better Butt Workout
The Russian squatted kick works out and tones your butt and lower body.
Health.com
September 22, 2013
You May Like
Work Out With Kristin McGee
Get Strong Hips and Thighs
Work Out With Kristin McGee
Try This Butt Blaster Exercise
Build Your 5-Move Workout
18 Moves to Tone Your Butt, Thighs, and Legs
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up