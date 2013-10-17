Windshield Wiper

Sculpt your way to a flatter belly and a slimmer waist. Watch this video to learn how to do the windshield wiper, which targets the abs and obliques and doesn't require any equipment. Make sure to always keep your abs engaged. Repeat 5 to 8 times on each side.

See the first workout move
See the full 2-Minute Morning Workout

Health.com
October 17, 2013

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up