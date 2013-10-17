Upward Dog

If you want to strengthen your upper body, the upward dog is probably the yoga pose for you. Not only does it increase flexibility in your spine, it also opens your chest and shoulders. Plus, it's also a great post-workout stretch! Watch this video and practice this highly beneficial and therapeutic move.

See the next workout move
See the full workout for sleek, sexy arms

Health.com
October 17, 2013

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up