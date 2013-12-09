In this video, find out how to do a workout move that can help you whittle your waist and work your abs anytime, anywhere. You can work your entire core, flatten your belly, and strengthen your hamstrings and butt in just minutes.
See the next workout move
See the full flat-belly workout
Standing Knee Tuck
In this video, find out how to do a workout move that can help you whittle your waist and work your abs anytime, anywhere. You can work your entire core, flatten your belly, and strengthen your hamstrings and butt in just minutes.