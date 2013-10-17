Warrior 3 Yoga Pose

This yoga pose helps strengthen your legs, shoulders, and back. Challenge yourself by trying to create a straight line with your head, hips, and legs. Avoid swinging your body into position because it can make you lose your balance.

Health.com
October 17, 2013

