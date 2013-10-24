Dolphin Plank

In this video, learn how to work out your back and shoulders by doing a modified plank. The dolphin plank is easier to do than a traditional plank because you can use your forearms for balance, which takes the pressure off of your wrist joints.

See the next workout move
See the full workout for sleek, sexy arms

Health.com
October 24, 2013

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up