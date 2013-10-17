Watch this video to learn how to do a move that strengthens your back and your arms. The bent over row might look simple, but you'll need perfect posture to get the full benefits of this move, and to avoid straining the muscles in your neck and back.
See the next workout move
See the full workout for sleek, sexy arms
Bent Over Row
Watch this video to learn how to do a move that strengthens your back and your arms. The bent over row might look simple, but you'll need perfect posture to get the full benefits of this move, and to avoid straining the muscles in your neck and back.