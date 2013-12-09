Cheerleader

Break out your pom-poms and favorite team jersey for this video. The Cheerleader is a workout move that builds lower body strength and stamina. For added difficulty and muscle toning, increase the pace or hold a 3-pound dumbbell in each hand.

See the next workout move
See the full Metabolism-Boosting Workout

Health.com
December 09, 2013

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up