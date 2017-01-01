Steak with Scallion-Ginger Sauce

Photo: Christopher Testani
Prep Time
11 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Resist the urge to move the meat around before it's seared or it won't get that nice, brown crust—the ideal texture.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 2 10-oz. 3/4-inch-thick boneless strip steaks, trimmed, at room temperature
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 teaspoons canola oil
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup dry sherry
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 teaspoons oyster sauce
  • 1 tablespoon cold, unsalted butter, diced
  • 2 teaspoons sesame seeds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 375
  • Fat per serving 24g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 91mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 386mg
  • Calcium per serving 35mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Warm a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Season steaks with salt and pepper. Swirl 2 tsp. oil in skillet. Add steaks; cook until browned on one side, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn and cook, 3 to 4 minutes longer for medium-rare. Transfer to a platter and tent with foil to keep warm.

Step 2

Add remaining 2 tsp. oil, white and light green scallion pieces and ginger to skillet; sauté for 1 minute. Add garlic; sauté for 30 seconds. Add sherry and broth; cook, stirring, until liquid has reduced by about half, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in oyster sauce. Remove skillet from heat; add butter and swirl until sauce is creamy.

Step 3

Slice steaks across grain; spoon sauce over. Top with scallion greens and sesame seeds and serve.

