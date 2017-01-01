- Calories per serving 375
- Fat per serving 24g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 3g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 91mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 386mg
- Calcium per serving 35mg
Steak with Scallion-Ginger Sauce
Resist the urge to move the meat around before it's seared or it won't get that nice, brown crust—the ideal texture.
How to Make It
Warm a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Season steaks with salt and pepper. Swirl 2 tsp. oil in skillet. Add steaks; cook until browned on one side, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn and cook, 3 to 4 minutes longer for medium-rare. Transfer to a platter and tent with foil to keep warm.
Add remaining 2 tsp. oil, white and light green scallion pieces and ginger to skillet; sauté for 1 minute. Add garlic; sauté for 30 seconds. Add sherry and broth; cook, stirring, until liquid has reduced by about half, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in oyster sauce. Remove skillet from heat; add butter and swirl until sauce is creamy.
Slice steaks across grain; spoon sauce over. Top with scallion greens and sesame seeds and serve.