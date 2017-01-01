- Calories per serving 217
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 77mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 404mg
- Calcium per serving 17mg
Halibut with Lemon-Caper Sauce
Photo: Christopher Testani
Pat fish with a paper towel before cooking—moisture inhibits browning.
How to Make It
Step 1
Warm 3 tsp. oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Season fish with salt and pepper; add to skillet and cook until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Carefully turn and cook until just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer to a platter and tent with foil to keep warm.
Step 2
Add remaining 1 tsp. oil and garlic to skillet; sauté for 20 seconds. Add wine and cook, stirring to release brown bits from bottom of skillet, until liquid has reduced by about half, 1 to 2 minutes. Add broth; cook for 1 minute longer. Stir in lemon juice and capers. Remove skillet from heat; add butter and parsley and swirl until sauce is creamy. Spoon sauce over fish and serve.