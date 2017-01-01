Halibut with Lemon-Caper Sauce

Photo: Christopher Testani
Prep Time
8 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Pat fish with a paper towel before cooking—moisture inhibits browning.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 4 teaspoons canola oil
  • 4 5-oz. 1-inch-thick center-cut skinless halibut or cod fillets
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/3 cup dry white wine
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium chicken broth
  • 4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon capers, rinsed and drained
  • 1 tablespoon cold unsalted butter, diced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 217
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 77mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 404mg
  • Calcium per serving 17mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Warm 3 tsp. oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Season fish with salt and pepper; add to skillet and cook until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Carefully turn and cook until just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer to a platter and tent with foil to keep warm.

Step 2

Add remaining 1 tsp. oil and garlic to skillet; sauté for 20 seconds. Add wine and cook, stirring to release brown bits from bottom of skillet, until liquid has reduced by about half, 1 to 2 minutes. Add broth; cook for 1 minute longer. Stir in lemon juice and capers. Remove skillet from heat; add butter and parsley and swirl until sauce is creamy. Spoon sauce over fish and serve.

