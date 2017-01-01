Pork Medallions with Cider-Sage Sauce

Photo: Christopher Testani
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Use a stainless-steel pan for pork to get superhigh heat, which makes for better browning.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 1 1/4-lb. pork tenderloin, trimmed and cut crosswise into 1-inch-thick medallions
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 teaspoons canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh sage
  • 2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
  • 1/3 cup apple cider
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon cold, unsalted butter, diced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 228
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 100mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 331mg
  • Calcium per serving 11mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Warm a large skillet over medium-high heat; season pork on both sides with salt and pepper. Add 2 tsp. oil to skillet; swirl to coat. Add pork and cook until deeply golden, about 3 minutes. Turn and cook until just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer to a platter and tent with foil to keep warm.

Step 2

Add remaining 1 tsp. oil, shallot and sage to skillet; sauté for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add vinegar and cider and cook, stirring to release brown bits from bottom of skillet, until liquid has reduced by about half, about 1 minute. Remove skillet from heat; add mustard and butter and swirl until sauce is creamy. Spoon sauce over pork and serve immediately.

