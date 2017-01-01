Shrimp with Garlic and Smoked Paprika

Photo: Christopher Testani
Prep Time
8 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Cook the protein in 2 batches if you don't have a large skillet. If you crowd the pan, the food will steam, not sear.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails on
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 4 large cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/3 cup dry sherry
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon cold unsalted butter, diced
  • 1/4 teaspoon smoked sweet paprika
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • Lemon wedges, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 230
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 151mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 1123mg
  • Calcium per serving 69mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Warm a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil; swirl to coat. Add shrimp in a single layer. Cook, undisturbed, until lightly golden, about 90 seconds. Sprinkle with salt, crushed red pepper and garlic; turn shrimp and sauté until just cooked through, about 1 minute longer. Transfer to a platter and tent with foil to keep warm.

Step 2

Add sherry to skillet; cook, stirring to release brown bits from bottom of skillet, until liquid has reduced by about half, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in lemon juice and juices from shrimp. Remove skillet from heat; add butter and smoked paprika and stir until sauce is creamy. Spoon sauce over shrimp; sprinkle with parsley. Serve immediately, with lemon wedges, if desired.

