Chicken with Wine-Herb Sauce

Step 1

Slice through each chicken breast horizontally to form 2 thin cutlets. Warm a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat; season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Add 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet; swirl to coat. Add chicken and cook, undisturbed, until golden, about 2 minutes. Turn and cook until just cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes longer. Transfer to a platter and tent with foil to keep warm.