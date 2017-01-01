Lentil and Swiss Chard Soup with Lemon

Photo: John Kernick
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
50 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Dana Cowin
March 2016

If you want a lentil side dish instead of soup, cut the amount of broth and water to 1 1/2 cups each.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 large yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup firm dark lentils, such as beluga
  • 2 1/2 cups low-sodium chicken broth or chicken stock
  • 1 small yellow squash, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1/2 bunch Swiss chard (about 3/4 lb.), ribs removed and discarded and leaves coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 296
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 353mg
  • Calcium per serving 81mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, crushed red pepper and cilantro, along with a large pinch of salt, and cook, stirring, until onions are softened and just barely beginning to brown, about 10 minutes.

Step 2

Add lentils and broth to pot, plus 2 1/2 cups water. Raise heat to high and bring mixture to a boil. Lower heat and simmer until lentils are just tender, about 30 minutes longer.

Step 3

Add yellow squash and Swiss chard and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened but still bright in color, about 5 minutes. If you would prefer a thinner soup, add more broth or water 1/2 cup at a time. When soup is the consistency you like, stir in lemon juice and season to taste with salt and pepper. Ladle soup into bowls and serve immediately.

