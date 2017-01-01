- Calories per serving 296
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 353mg
- Calcium per serving 81mg
Lentil and Swiss Chard Soup with Lemon
If you want a lentil side dish instead of soup, cut the amount of broth and water to 1 1/2 cups each.
How to Make It
In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, crushed red pepper and cilantro, along with a large pinch of salt, and cook, stirring, until onions are softened and just barely beginning to brown, about 10 minutes.
Add lentils and broth to pot, plus 2 1/2 cups water. Raise heat to high and bring mixture to a boil. Lower heat and simmer until lentils are just tender, about 30 minutes longer.
Add yellow squash and Swiss chard and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened but still bright in color, about 5 minutes. If you would prefer a thinner soup, add more broth or water 1/2 cup at a time. When soup is the consistency you like, stir in lemon juice and season to taste with salt and pepper. Ladle soup into bowls and serve immediately.