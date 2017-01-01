Lentil and Swiss Chard Soup with Lemon

In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, crushed red pepper and cilantro, along with a large pinch of salt, and cook, stirring, until onions are softened and just barely beginning to brown, about 10 minutes.

Add lentils and broth to pot, plus 2 1/2 cups water. Raise heat to high and bring mixture to a boil. Lower heat and simmer until lentils are just tender, about 30 minutes longer.

Step 3

Add yellow squash and Swiss chard and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened but still bright in color, about 5 minutes. If you would prefer a thinner soup, add more broth or water 1/2 cup at a time. When soup is the consistency you like, stir in lemon juice and season to taste with salt and pepper. Ladle soup into bowls and serve immediately.