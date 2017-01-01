Roasted Winter Vegetables with Miso Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°F with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment.

Step 2 In a large bowl, toss vegetables with olive oil and salt. Divide vegetables evenly between baking sheets, spreading them out in a single layer. Roast, stirring occasionally and switching baking sheets halfway through, until tender and very browned, 30 to 40 minutes.

Step 3 In a small bowl, whisk together sesame oil, rice vinegar, miso, soy sauce and honey.