- Calories per serving 240
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 613mg
- Calcium per serving 95mg
Roasted Winter Vegetables with Miso Vinaigrette
To help vegetables brown evenly, give them an occasional stir while they're roasting, and slice denser veggies (like carrots), into smaller pieces than you would lighter ones (like Brussels sprouts).
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment.
In a large bowl, toss vegetables with olive oil and salt. Divide vegetables evenly between baking sheets, spreading them out in a single layer. Roast, stirring occasionally and switching baking sheets halfway through, until tender and very browned, 30 to 40 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk together sesame oil, rice vinegar, miso, soy sauce and honey.
Remove vegetables from oven and transfer to a serving bowl. Immediately toss with miso vinaigrette. Scatter sesame seeds and scallions on top and serve.