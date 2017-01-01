Warm Rolled Barley

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
3 Mins
Yield
Serves: 8
Caroline Wright
March 2016

For a different flavor, try swapping in dried cherries and sliced almonds.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups rolled barley flakes
  • 1/2 cup dried blueberries
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
  • 2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Pinch of salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 155
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 44mg
  • Calcium per serving 9mg

How to Make It

In a large ziplock bag, combine barley flakes, blueberries, nuts, sugar, cinnamon and salt; shake to mix. (You can store the sealed bag for up to a month in a cool, dry place.) To prepare a single portion, place 1/3 cup cereal mixture in a medium microwavable bowl. Add 1/2 cup water and microwave, uncovered, for 3 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes before serving.

