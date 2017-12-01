Slow-Cooker Molasses and Spice Wheat Berries

For most of us, waking up in the morning is no easy task. In order to willingly hop out of bed, you need something to look forward to. If an early bird workout gets you riled up, we envy you. If you’d rather roll out of bed for a good breakfast, look no further. This recipe for a slow-cooker breakfast grain bowl is sure to rouse you from the sack. In this video, we’ll show you to cook up the balanced a.m. meal that’s made from wheat berries, spices, and molasses. Warning: It might just make you a morning person after all.

News flash: Slow cookers aren’t just great for stews. They’re also perfect for making big-batch breakfasts that you can prep once, then eat all week. Take this molasses and spiced wheat berry mixture, for example. The whole grain dish couldn’t be easier, and it’s seriously healthy. The wheat berries that serve as the base of the dish are loaded with digestion-friendly fiber, as well as the antioxidant vitamin E and magnesium, which you need for energy.

RELATED: 16 Healthy Slow-Cooker Suppers to Savor

All you need to do is stir the wheat berries, a cinnamon stick, orange zest, spices (think: ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves), and a bit of butter together with water in a slow cooker, then cover and cook the mixture on low for six to eight hours. If you’d rather get the job done quicker, you can cook the mixture on high for three to four hours instead.

Once the grain is cooked through, remove the ginger and cinnamon stick and stir in a couple tablespoons of molasses to give the meal an extra layer of rich flavor. And just like that, you’re done!

Top your bowl with healthy add-ons like iron-packed raisins or pecans, which are high in good-for-you fats. The toppings may seem like an afterthought, but they actually provide plenty of nutrients that will keep you feeling satisfied and full ‘til lunchtime. Now, who’s ready to rise and shine?