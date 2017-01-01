- Calories per serving 246
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 606mg
- Calcium per serving 66mg
Cauliflower with Salsa Verde
When picking cauliflower at the store, look for orange or purple varieties—they're both rich in antioxidants.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°F. On a baking sheet, drizzle cauliflower with 2 Tbsp. oil; sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. salt and toss to coat. Spread in a single layer. Roast, stirring once or twice, until golden brown and tender but not mushy, about 15 minutes. Taste a floret for doneness; larger florets may take slightly longer to cook.
Make salsa verde: In a small bowl, stir parsley, chives, capers, mustard, lemon zest, pepper and remaining 1/4 tsp. salt until well mixed. Stir in remaining 4 Tbsp. oil and olives. (The salsa verde can be made up to 1 day in advance. Refrigerate, covered, until serving.)
Transfer cauliflower to a platter and drizzle with salsa verde. Serve hot or at room temperature.