Cauliflower with Salsa Verde

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°F. On a baking sheet, drizzle cauliflower with 2 Tbsp. oil; sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. salt and toss to coat. Spread in a single layer. Roast, stirring once or twice, until golden brown and tender but not mushy, about 15 minutes. Taste a floret for doneness; larger florets may take slightly longer to cook.