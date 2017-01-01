Cauliflower with Salsa Verde

Photo: Sang An
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Laura B. Russell
March 2016

When picking cauliflower at the store, look for orange or purple varieties—they're both rich in antioxidants.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 medium head cauliflower, cored and cut into bite-size florets (about 5 cups)
  • 6 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives
  • 1 tablespoon drained capers, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Grated zest of 1 lemon
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 Cerignola or other large green olives, pitted and coarsely chopped (about 1/3 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 246
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 606mg
  • Calcium per serving 66mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°F. On a baking sheet, drizzle cauliflower with 2 Tbsp. oil; sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. salt and toss to coat. Spread in a single layer. Roast, stirring once or twice, until golden brown and tender but not mushy, about 15 minutes. Taste a floret for doneness; larger florets may take slightly longer to cook.

Step 2

Make salsa verde: In a small bowl, stir parsley, chives, capers, mustard, lemon zest, pepper and remaining 1/4 tsp. salt until well mixed. Stir in remaining 4 Tbsp. oil and olives. (The salsa verde can be made up to 1 day in advance. Refrigerate, covered, until serving.)

Step 3

Transfer cauliflower to a platter and drizzle with salsa verde. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Adapted with permission from Brassicas, by Laura B. Russell (Ten Speed Press, copyright 2014).

