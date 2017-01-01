- Calories per serving 241
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 540mg
- Calcium per serving 148mg
Roasted Broccolini with Winey Mushrooms
Try this tasty side dish for an inventive way to cook with white wine. The broccolini delivers vitamins A and C, and the mushrooms are packed with antioxidants.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. On a baking sheet, drizzle broccolini with 2 Tbsp. oil; sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. salt and toss to coat. Spread in a single layer. Roast, turning once with tongs, until crisp-tender, 10 to 15 minutes. If stems are not uniform in size, remove thinner ones to a platter as they are done. (Broccolini can be cooked several hours in advance and kept at room temperature.)
In a large, deep frying pan, heat remaining 2 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, about 5 minutes. Raise heat to medium-high, add mushrooms and remaining 1/2 tsp. salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are golden brown, 7 to 10 minutes. (Mushrooms will release liquid before reabsorbing it and browning.) Add wine; cook until pan is dry, about 2 minutes. Stir in pepper.
Spoon mushrooms over broccolini. Scatter some Parmesan over dish, if desired. Serve warm or at room temperature.