Roasted Broccolini with Winey Mushrooms

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Laura B. Russell
March 2016

Try this tasty side dish for an inventive way to cook with white wine. The broccolini delivers vitamins A and C, and the mushrooms are packed with antioxidants.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds broccolini (2 large bunches), ends trimmed
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 small sweet onion, finely diced
  • 8 ounces cremini or other mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine or vermouth
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Grated Parmesan, for serving, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 241
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 21g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 540mg
  • Calcium per serving 148mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. On a baking sheet, drizzle broccolini with 2 Tbsp. oil; sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. salt and toss to coat. Spread in a single layer. Roast, turning once with tongs, until crisp-tender, 10 to 15 minutes. If stems are not uniform in size, remove thinner ones to a platter as they are done. (Broccolini can be cooked several hours in advance and kept at room temperature.)

Step 2

In a large, deep frying pan, heat remaining 2 Tbsp. oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, about 5 minutes. Raise heat to medium-high, add mushrooms and remaining 1/2 tsp. salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are golden brown, 7 to 10 minutes. (Mushrooms will release liquid before reabsorbing it and browning.) Add wine; cook until pan is dry, about 2 minutes. Stir in pepper.

Step 3

Spoon mushrooms over broccolini. Scatter some Parmesan over dish, if desired. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Adapted with permission from Brassicas, by Laura B. Russell (Ten Speed Press, copyright 2014).

