Roasted Broccolini with Winey Mushrooms

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. On a baking sheet, drizzle broccolini with 2 Tbsp. oil; sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. salt and toss to coat. Spread in a single layer. Roast, turning once with tongs, until crisp-tender, 10 to 15 minutes. If stems are not uniform in size, remove thinner ones to a platter as they are done. (Broccolini can be cooked several hours in advance and kept at room temperature.)