Moroccan Turnip and Chickpea Braise

In a large, deep saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add tomato paste, turnips, salt, cumin and cayenne pepper and stir well. Add chickpeas and broth. Raise heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Decrease heat to low, cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in black pepper and cilantro. Serve hot over rice or couscous, if desired.