- Calories per serving 207
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 27g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 863mg
- Calcium per serving 85mg
Moroccan Turnip and Chickpea Braise
Photo: Sang An
This recipe has plenty of protein and fiber to keep you full. Toss it over rice or couscous for a filling vegetarian meal.
How to Make It
In a large, deep saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add tomato paste, turnips, salt, cumin and cayenne pepper and stir well. Add chickpeas and broth. Raise heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Decrease heat to low, cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in black pepper and cilantro. Serve hot over rice or couscous, if desired.
Adapted with permission from Brassicas, by Laura B. Russell (Ten Speed Press, copyright 2014).