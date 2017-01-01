Moroccan Turnip and Chickpea Braise

Photo: Sang An
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves: 4
Laura B. Russell
March 2016

This recipe has plenty of protein and fiber to keep you full. Toss it over rice or couscous for a filling vegetarian meal.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 carrots, halved lengthwise and cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick half-moons
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 pound turnips, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 14- to 15-oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup chopped cilantro
  • Cooked rice or couscous, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 207
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 863mg
  • Calcium per serving 85mg

How to Make It

In a large, deep saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add tomato paste, turnips, salt, cumin and cayenne pepper and stir well. Add chickpeas and broth. Raise heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Decrease heat to low, cover and simmer until vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in black pepper and cilantro. Serve hot over rice or couscous, if desired.

Adapted with permission from Brassicas, by Laura B. Russell (Ten Speed Press, copyright 2014).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up