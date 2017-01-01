Vanilla Millet Pudding with Blueberry Compote

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
55 Mins
Yield
Serves: 8
Lori Powell
March 2016

Millet is a good source of magnesium, which supports a healthy immune system.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups pomegranate juice
  • 1 cup frozen wild blueberries, thawed
  • 3/4 cup millet
  • 3 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 whole vanilla bean, split lengthwise, seeds scraped out
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 tablespoons chopped shelled pistachios, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 148
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 124mg
  • Calcium per serving 102mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium saucepan, bring pomegranate juice to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until juice is reduced to 1/2 cup, about 20 minutes. Stir in blueberries and simmer for 5 minutes longer. Transfer compote to a bowl and let cool.

Step 2

In a medium dry saucepan, toast millet over medium heat, stirring, until millet begins popping, about 3 minutes. Stir in milk, vanilla bean, honey, cinnamon stick and salt. Bring mixture just to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until millet is cooked through and mixture has thickened, about 25 minutes. (Millet will thicken further as it cools.)

Step 3

Discard vanilla bean and cinnamon stick; spoon pudding into bowls. Top with compote; sprinkle with nuts, if desired. Refrigerate leftovers.

