Vanilla Millet Pudding with Blueberry Compote

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, bring pomegranate juice to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until juice is reduced to 1/2 cup, about 20 minutes. Stir in blueberries and simmer for 5 minutes longer. Transfer compote to a bowl and let cool.

Step 2 In a medium dry saucepan, toast millet over medium heat, stirring, until millet begins popping, about 3 minutes. Stir in milk, vanilla bean, honey, cinnamon stick and salt. Bring mixture just to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until millet is cooked through and mixture has thickened, about 25 minutes. (Millet will thicken further as it cools.)