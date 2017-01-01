- Calories per serving 327
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 59mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 183mg
- Calcium per serving 67mg
Date Nut Bread
For a mid-morning snack, dates give this loaf bread a natural sweetness, while walnuts add a crunchy texture.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350ºF with a rack in middle. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan (preferably a light-colored metal pan). Place dates and coffee in a heatproof bowl, cover and let stand until dates are softened, about 15 minutes. Drain dates, reserving liquid, and let cool. Whisk flours, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat butter and sugar, scraping down sides of bowl as needed, until light, about 3 minutes. Add applesauce, eggs, vanilla and reserved liquid from dates until well combined. (Don't worry if mixture looks curdled.) Reduce mixer speed to low and add flour mixture, dates and walnuts until just combined. Spread batter in prepared pan and bake until a cake tester inserted in center comes out with crumbs adhering to it, about 1 hour.
Let cool slightly in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then transfer to rack to cool completely. Cut bread into slices and serve. Wrap leftovers tightly and store at room temperature or freeze.