- Calories per serving 204
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 35mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 232mg
- Calcium per serving 32mg
Pineapple-Glazed Carrot Cupcakes
The carrots in this tropical-frosted dessert are rich in beta-carotene and give your immunity system a boost of vitamin A.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350ºF with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line 2 12-cup muffin tins with 20 paper liners. Drain pineapple, pressing on fruit. Reserve pineapple and 1/4 cup juice separately.
Whisk flours, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, salt and nutmeg. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, oil, buttermilk, honey, brown sugar and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture. Mix in carrots and pineapple.
Fill liners almost to top. Bake, switching tins halfway through, until tops spring back when pressed, 14 to 16 minutes. Let cool slightly in tins, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely.
Whisk cream cheese, reserved juice and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Spread 1/2 Tbsp. glaze on each cupcake and serve. Refrigerate leftovers.