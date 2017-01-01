Loaded Oatmeal Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350ºF with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment. Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.

Step 2 Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat butter and sugars until light, about 3 minutes. Beat in eggs 1 at a time until incorporated and mixture is creamy, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Beat in vanilla.

Step 3 Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually beat in flour mixture until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips, oats, pecans and coconut.