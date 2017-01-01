- Calories per serving 207
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 31mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 215mg
- Calcium per serving 45mg
Spiced Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
Coconut oil's main type of saturated fat, lauric acid, may help boost healthy HDL cholesterol levels.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350ºF with racks in upper and lower thirds. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment. Whisk flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
Using an electric mixer on medium speed, blend coconut oil and brown sugar. Beat in pumpkin, eggs and spices. Scrape down sides of bowl; fold in flour mixture.
Drop rounded tablespoonfuls of batter 1 inch apart on prepared sheets. Bake, switching sheets halfway through, until cookies spring back when lightly pressed, 13 to 15 minutes. Let cool slightly on sheets on wire racks, then transfer to racks to cool completely. Repeat with remaining batter.
Whisk cream cheese, coconut cream and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Stir in ginger. Cover and refrigerate until slightly thickened, about 20 minutes. Just before serving, top flat sides of half of cooled cookies with 1/2 Tbsp. ginger cream each. Top with remaining halves and serve.